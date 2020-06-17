All apartments in Brooklyn
31 Montrose Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:19 AM

31 Montrose Ave

31 Montrose Avenue · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Montrose Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Complete Virtual Experience: see, apply and rent safely!CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOUR ( VIDEO AVAILABLE )NO FEE !-Short walk to the L, G, J and M trains-Laundry in the building-Great food in the area : Willamsburg Pizza, Nam Nam, Hello Bklyn, etc.-Great bars and cafes all within walking distance!Must have good credit and incomeGuarantors welcomeFirst floor duplex unit featuring:2 rooms on the first floor plus a finished basementHuge Shared backyardModern kitchen w// stainless steel appliancesNice bathroomGreat apartment in a great location!! skyline14570

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Montrose Ave have any available units?
31 Montrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 31 Montrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
31 Montrose Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Montrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 31 Montrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 31 Montrose Ave offer parking?
No, 31 Montrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 31 Montrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Montrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Montrose Ave have a pool?
No, 31 Montrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 31 Montrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 31 Montrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Montrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Montrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Montrose Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Montrose Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
