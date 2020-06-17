31 Montrose Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Complete Virtual Experience: see, apply and rent safely!CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOUR ( VIDEO AVAILABLE )NO FEE !-Short walk to the L, G, J and M trains-Laundry in the building-Great food in the area : Willamsburg Pizza, Nam Nam, Hello Bklyn, etc.-Great bars and cafes all within walking distance!Must have good credit and incomeGuarantors welcomeFirst floor duplex unit featuring:2 rooms on the first floor plus a finished basementHuge Shared backyardModern kitchen w// stainless steel appliancesNice bathroomGreat apartment in a great location!! skyline14570