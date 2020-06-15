All apartments in Brooklyn
305 Atlantic Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:31 PM

305 Atlantic Avenue

305 Atlantic Avenue · (631) 740-7600
Location

305 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom apartment looking right out over Atlantic Avenue.

The convenience of this apartment cannot be overstated. You're a moment away from nearly every major transportation line to get you into downtown in 10-15 minutes. Also, there are numerous amazing restaurants, cafes, bars, and stores on Atlantic Ave, Smith St, Court St and more just a stone's throw away. You can't beat this neighborhood.

Not only does this three room apartment offer some of the easiest commutes from Brooklyn as it is close to a myriad of subway lines (see below for details), but it has beautiful high ceilings, and gorgeous vistas back down to Atlantic Avenue. The apartment is high enough up that you cannot hear the street yet you can look out over a true Brooklyn neighborhood with all its sights and colors. The L shaped apartment contains a large living/dining room, a bedroom with ample closet and large windows getting tons of light from the Southern exposure plus enough space for a queen bed and a couple of pieces of furniture, and a kitchen big enough for a table and chairs and a butcher's block.

Contact me right now for a video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
305 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 305 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
305 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 305 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 305 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 305 Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 305 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 305 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 305 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 305 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
