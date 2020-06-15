305 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom apartment looking right out over Atlantic Avenue.



The convenience of this apartment cannot be overstated. You're a moment away from nearly every major transportation line to get you into downtown in 10-15 minutes. Also, there are numerous amazing restaurants, cafes, bars, and stores on Atlantic Ave, Smith St, Court St and more just a stone's throw away. You can't beat this neighborhood.



Not only does this three room apartment offer some of the easiest commutes from Brooklyn as it is close to a myriad of subway lines (see below for details), but it has beautiful high ceilings, and gorgeous vistas back down to Atlantic Avenue. The apartment is high enough up that you cannot hear the street yet you can look out over a true Brooklyn neighborhood with all its sights and colors. The L shaped apartment contains a large living/dining room, a bedroom with ample closet and large windows getting tons of light from the Southern exposure plus enough space for a queen bed and a couple of pieces of furniture, and a kitchen big enough for a table and chairs and a butcher's block.



