302-304 10th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Now offering: NO FEE and 1 Month Free. Inquire about our Video Tour!Newly Renovated Building in the Trendy South Slope of Brooklyn. This 3 Bedroom pre-war apartment has been updated with a new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, new hardwood floors, two brand new bathrooms, and an all new Washer/Dryer in-unit. Modern living with plenty of coveted pre-war charm.Conveniently located near the 4th Ave F, G train & 9th St D, N & R train, this fantastic residence is close to several amazing bars, restaurants and shops, including Fat Daddy Taco, Smiths Tavern, 5th Ave Diner, Pitas and Sticks, Cantina, Olivier Bistro & many more! Just 10 mins on foot to either Whole Foods or The Bell House! Take a car out at a moment's notice with zip car on the same block or ride anywhere with Citi Bike a round the corner!Please Note: Net rent Advertised. 1 Month free on a 13 month lease.