Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

302-304 10th Street

302 10th St · (917) 397-4014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 10th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$3,230

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Now offering: NO FEE and 1 Month Free. Inquire about our Video Tour!Newly Renovated Building in the Trendy South Slope of Brooklyn. This 3 Bedroom pre-war apartment has been updated with a new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, new hardwood floors, two brand new bathrooms, and an all new Washer/Dryer in-unit. Modern living with plenty of coveted pre-war charm.Conveniently located near the 4th Ave F, G train & 9th St D, N & R train, this fantastic residence is close to several amazing bars, restaurants and shops, including Fat Daddy Taco, Smiths Tavern, 5th Ave Diner, Pitas and Sticks, Cantina, Olivier Bistro & many more! Just 10 mins on foot to either Whole Foods or The Bell House! Take a car out at a moment's notice with zip car on the same block or ride anywhere with Citi Bike a round the corner!Please Note: Net rent Advertised. 1 Month free on a 13 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302-304 10th Street have any available units?
302-304 10th Street has a unit available for $3,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302-304 10th Street have?
Some of 302-304 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302-304 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
302-304 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302-304 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 302-304 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 302-304 10th Street offer parking?
No, 302-304 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 302-304 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302-304 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302-304 10th Street have a pool?
No, 302-304 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 302-304 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 302-304 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302-304 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 302-304 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302-304 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 302-304 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
