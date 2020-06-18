All apartments in Brooklyn
Location

301 Sullivan Place, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
sauna
yoga
High Ceilings Built-in Surround-sound Speakers in Every Apartment Recessed & Track Lighting Abundant Closet Space Gourmet Kitchens with Caesarstone Countertops, Under-cabinet Lighting & Stainless Steel Appliances Such as Microwaves and DishwashersDiscover a World of AmenitiesAttended Lobby with ATM, Vending Machines & Cold Storage Atrium Lounge with Piano Game Room with Billiards, Air hockey & More Fitness Center with Yoga Studio & Sauna Cinema Dog Run Business Center with WiFi Lounge Landscaped Rooftop Terrace with Kitchen & BBQs, Outdoor Beds, Tot Lot & Park Views On-site ParkingClose to the 2, 3, 4, 5 & S Subways and Prospect ParkPet Friendly skyline14555

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Sullivan Place have any available units?
301 Sullivan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 301 Sullivan Place have?
Some of 301 Sullivan Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Sullivan Place currently offering any rent specials?
301 Sullivan Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Sullivan Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Sullivan Place is pet friendly.
Does 301 Sullivan Place offer parking?
Yes, 301 Sullivan Place does offer parking.
Does 301 Sullivan Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Sullivan Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Sullivan Place have a pool?
No, 301 Sullivan Place does not have a pool.
Does 301 Sullivan Place have accessible units?
No, 301 Sullivan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Sullivan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Sullivan Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Sullivan Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Sullivan Place does not have units with air conditioning.
