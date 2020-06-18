301 Sullivan Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym game room parking playground pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby sauna yoga

High Ceilings Built-in Surround-sound Speakers in Every Apartment Recessed & Track Lighting Abundant Closet Space Gourmet Kitchens with Caesarstone Countertops, Under-cabinet Lighting & Stainless Steel Appliances Such as Microwaves and DishwashersDiscover a World of AmenitiesAttended Lobby with ATM, Vending Machines & Cold Storage Atrium Lounge with Piano Game Room with Billiards, Air hockey & More Fitness Center with Yoga Studio & Sauna Cinema Dog Run Business Center with WiFi Lounge Landscaped Rooftop Terrace with Kitchen & BBQs, Outdoor Beds, Tot Lot & Park Views On-site ParkingClose to the 2, 3, 4, 5 & S Subways and Prospect ParkPet Friendly skyline14555