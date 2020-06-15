All apartments in Brooklyn
3 Pierrepont Place
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:08 AM

3 Pierrepont Place

3 Pierrepont Place · (718) 923-8020
Location

3 Pierrepont Place, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit TOP FLOOR · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
With rooms the size of most entire apartments, The Penthouse at 3 Pierrepont Place is a stand out in terms of space and comfort. This massive 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on The Brooklyn Heights Promenade defines the word luxurious. With approximately 1,700SF of living space, .... plus sunny, stylish, and beautifully appointed this gorgeous home offers privacy, luxury, elegance, convenience and comfort. Two huge and well proportioned bedrooms, each with beautiful, marble en suite bath; a large lovely chefs kitchen; river and city views from the living room and master bedroom; 2 working fireplaces, laundry room; large closets; beautiful hardwood floors; stained glass circular enclosed skylight; CAC; expansive dining room with seating room for 10; large, and your own roof deck overlooking the Promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, East River and Manhattan. Simply put, it is the epitome of elegancefunction.location, space and beauty. What more could you ask for? With all of this, you may never want to leave home. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing and in the very best location in all of Brooklyn. Pet friendly. One or two year lease preferred. Tenant is responsible for utilities, renters insurance, broker fee, and pet security. Requires first month, last month and 1 month of security. This spectacular 5th floor home is located in an impeccably maintained, non elevator, historic mansion. The American Institute of Architects (AIA) called 3 Pierrepont Place the most beautiful brownstone in New York. It remains a brilliant and tangible testament to the unparalleled and perhaps forever lost craftsmanship of its age. Dont take my word for it. See it for yourself. And Finally, Welcome Home! Offering is unfurnished, however, this home is may also be acquired furnished or partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Pierrepont Place have any available units?
3 Pierrepont Place has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Pierrepont Place have?
Some of 3 Pierrepont Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Pierrepont Place currently offering any rent specials?
3 Pierrepont Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Pierrepont Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Pierrepont Place is pet friendly.
Does 3 Pierrepont Place offer parking?
No, 3 Pierrepont Place does not offer parking.
Does 3 Pierrepont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Pierrepont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Pierrepont Place have a pool?
No, 3 Pierrepont Place does not have a pool.
Does 3 Pierrepont Place have accessible units?
No, 3 Pierrepont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Pierrepont Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Pierrepont Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Pierrepont Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Pierrepont Place does not have units with air conditioning.
