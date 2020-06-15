Amenities

With rooms the size of most entire apartments, The Penthouse at 3 Pierrepont Place is a stand out in terms of space and comfort. This massive 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on The Brooklyn Heights Promenade defines the word luxurious. With approximately 1,700SF of living space, .... plus sunny, stylish, and beautifully appointed this gorgeous home offers privacy, luxury, elegance, convenience and comfort. Two huge and well proportioned bedrooms, each with beautiful, marble en suite bath; a large lovely chefs kitchen; river and city views from the living room and master bedroom; 2 working fireplaces, laundry room; large closets; beautiful hardwood floors; stained glass circular enclosed skylight; CAC; expansive dining room with seating room for 10; large, and your own roof deck overlooking the Promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, East River and Manhattan. Simply put, it is the epitome of elegancefunction.location, space and beauty. What more could you ask for? With all of this, you may never want to leave home. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing and in the very best location in all of Brooklyn. Pet friendly. One or two year lease preferred. Tenant is responsible for utilities, renters insurance, broker fee, and pet security. Requires first month, last month and 1 month of security. This spectacular 5th floor home is located in an impeccably maintained, non elevator, historic mansion. The American Institute of Architects (AIA) called 3 Pierrepont Place the most beautiful brownstone in New York. It remains a brilliant and tangible testament to the unparalleled and perhaps forever lost craftsmanship of its age. Dont take my word for it. See it for yourself. And Finally, Welcome Home! Offering is unfurnished, however, this home is may also be acquired furnished or partially furnished.