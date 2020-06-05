All apartments in Brooklyn
3 2nd St
Last updated May 15 2020 at 8:39 AM

3 2nd St

3 2nd Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
The Adele is a 135-unit luxury residential building located in the heart of the Lower East Side. The Adele brings exceptional amenities, gorgeous views and vibrant residences to this outstanding neighborhood. Apartments feature custom Italian kitchens, bamboo plank hardwood floors, wireless blue-tooth speakers, and in-unit washer/dryers & dishwashers. Spacious layouts and floor-to-ceiling windows allow for an abundance of natural light.

The Adele is a full-service building with 24-hour concierge and a live-in-super. A furnished rooftop terrace, including ample seating, lounge areas, dining tables and magnificent panoramic views, are all yours to enjoy! Other amenities include a fully-equipped gym with Light Fitness and WiFi, a furnished Patio with barbecues, a resident storage room, and a recreation room with Smart TV & WiFi.

The Adele also offers its residents a FREE shuttle to 6 and F trains for a convenient commute!

The Adele is truly where one of New Yorks most exciting places to live becomes its most relaxing place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 2nd St have any available units?
3 2nd St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 2nd St have?
Some of 3 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 3 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 3 2nd St offer parking?
No, 3 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 3 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 2nd St have a pool?
No, 3 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 3 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
