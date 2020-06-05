Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym bbq/grill internet access

The Adele is a 135-unit luxury residential building located in the heart of the Lower East Side. The Adele brings exceptional amenities, gorgeous views and vibrant residences to this outstanding neighborhood. Apartments feature custom Italian kitchens, bamboo plank hardwood floors, wireless blue-tooth speakers, and in-unit washer/dryers & dishwashers. Spacious layouts and floor-to-ceiling windows allow for an abundance of natural light.



The Adele is a full-service building with 24-hour concierge and a live-in-super. A furnished rooftop terrace, including ample seating, lounge areas, dining tables and magnificent panoramic views, are all yours to enjoy! Other amenities include a fully-equipped gym with Light Fitness and WiFi, a furnished Patio with barbecues, a resident storage room, and a recreation room with Smart TV & WiFi.



The Adele also offers its residents a FREE shuttle to 6 and F trains for a convenient commute!



The Adele is truly where one of New Yorks most exciting places to live becomes its most relaxing place to call home!