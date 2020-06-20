298 Garfield Place

Amenities

Just a few strides from the neighborhoods treasured Prospect Park find this floor-through 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment nestled in a historic brownstone. Enter this home to find an oversized living and dining area with 10 ft+ ceilings and massive windows filled with views of leafy trees and the brownstones of fabled Garfield Place. With historic details throughout, original mantels, doors, and molding this home is both charming and gracious. All three bedrooms are proportionate in scale, with two of the bedrooms quietly tucked away in the back of the apartment off a doored hall. Offering two full bathrooms and plenty of storage this is a true North Slope treasure. The kitchen features a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a gas range with hood and a separate double Viking oven, perfect for the at-home-chef. Find comfort in this ideal location with easy access to the park, the botanical garden, subways and all essential shopping on 7th Avenue. Pets are permitted on approval.