Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

298 Garfield Place

298 Garfield Place · (718) 935-9802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

298 Garfield Place, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just a few strides from the neighborhoods treasured Prospect Park find this floor-through 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment nestled in a historic brownstone. Enter this home to find an oversized living and dining area with 10 ft+ ceilings and massive windows filled with views of leafy trees and the brownstones of fabled Garfield Place. With historic details throughout, original mantels, doors, and molding this home is both charming and gracious. All three bedrooms are proportionate in scale, with two of the bedrooms quietly tucked away in the back of the apartment off a doored hall. Offering two full bathrooms and plenty of storage this is a true North Slope treasure. The kitchen features a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a gas range with hood and a separate double Viking oven, perfect for the at-home-chef. Find comfort in this ideal location with easy access to the park, the botanical garden, subways and all essential shopping on 7th Avenue. Pets are permitted on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Garfield Place have any available units?
298 Garfield Place has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 298 Garfield Place have?
Some of 298 Garfield Place's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Garfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
298 Garfield Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Garfield Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 298 Garfield Place is pet friendly.
Does 298 Garfield Place offer parking?
No, 298 Garfield Place does not offer parking.
Does 298 Garfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 Garfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Garfield Place have a pool?
No, 298 Garfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 298 Garfield Place have accessible units?
No, 298 Garfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Garfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 298 Garfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 298 Garfield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 298 Garfield Place does not have units with air conditioning.
