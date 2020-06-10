297 Hinsdale Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Be the first to live in this beautiful, newly renovated 3BR/ 2bath apartment with W/D in- unit in burgeoning East New York. NO FEE!!!

All utilities included!!!



Situated on the top floor of a two story brick townhouse building, this roomy, light-filled apartment epitomizes affordable luxury. It boasts hardwood flooring throughout. The open concept kitchen features white countertops that are perfect for preparing delicious meals. It also comes equipped with a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances, including a Samsung range and a Whirlpool fridge. There is also a washer/dryer in the unit. No more trips to the laundromat!



The spacious bedrooms each have large, deep closets and can each easily fit a queen sized bed. The master bedroom boasts an ensuite full bathroom. The other full bathroom is adjacent to the living room.



Conveniently located near the L, 3 and C trains, this apartment is a commuter's dream! You can be in lower Manhattan in 30 minutes!



Contact us now to find out more about this wonderful apartment. It could be your new home!



Cats and dogs up to 20lbs allowed.



NO FEE! Brokers CYOF