Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

297 Hinsdale Street

297 Hinsdale Street · (347) 495-4926
Location

297 Hinsdale Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
East New York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Be the first to live in this beautiful, newly renovated 3BR/ 2bath apartment with W/D in- unit in burgeoning East New York. NO FEE!!!
All utilities included!!!

Situated on the top floor of a two story brick townhouse building, this roomy, light-filled apartment epitomizes affordable luxury. It boasts hardwood flooring throughout. The open concept kitchen features white countertops that are perfect for preparing delicious meals. It also comes equipped with a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances, including a Samsung range and a Whirlpool fridge. There is also a washer/dryer in the unit. No more trips to the laundromat!

The spacious bedrooms each have large, deep closets and can each easily fit a queen sized bed. The master bedroom boasts an ensuite full bathroom. The other full bathroom is adjacent to the living room.

Conveniently located near the L, 3 and C trains, this apartment is a commuter's dream! You can be in lower Manhattan in 30 minutes!

Contact us now to find out more about this wonderful apartment. It could be your new home!

Cats and dogs up to 20lbs allowed.

NO FEE! Brokers CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 Hinsdale Street have any available units?
297 Hinsdale Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 297 Hinsdale Street have?
Some of 297 Hinsdale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 Hinsdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
297 Hinsdale Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 Hinsdale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 297 Hinsdale Street is pet friendly.
Does 297 Hinsdale Street offer parking?
No, 297 Hinsdale Street does not offer parking.
Does 297 Hinsdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 297 Hinsdale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 Hinsdale Street have a pool?
Yes, 297 Hinsdale Street has a pool.
Does 297 Hinsdale Street have accessible units?
No, 297 Hinsdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 297 Hinsdale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 297 Hinsdale Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 297 Hinsdale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 297 Hinsdale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
