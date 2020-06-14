All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 297 BROADWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
297 BROADWAY
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:24 AM

297 BROADWAY

297 Broadway · (917) 746-8536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

297 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
Spacious 1 bedrooms walk up building. 3rd Floor. next to Williamsburg bridge. Even though, this apartment is located just few feet away from the train station, the apartment is facing the south side on the inner corner property. The apartment is incredibly quite and comfortable.
This affordable, apartment comes with this lovely features:-
~~Hardwood floors.
~~ XXL living space large closets with large storage area above
~~ 12 ft ceilings
~~~ nice bathroom with wall mirror
~~1 bedroom can fir king size
~~Kitchen comes with simple custom prep counters to extend space
~~floor board heating in each room

ALL UTILITIES ARE PAID BY THE TENANT. SORRY NO PETS AT ALL !!

For easy commute to the city Marcy J,M &Z. . Great bars, restaurants, cafes and shopping right outside your door!

Wash and Fold directly across the street. Grocery, bodegas and liquor stores all within a 3-5 min walk.and BLINK fitness is 70 feet away.

Please call/text or email to view this the apartment.
===Ref:510470=== (rev 24)

No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 BROADWAY have any available units?
297 BROADWAY has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 297 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
297 BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 297 BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 297 BROADWAY offer parking?
No, 297 BROADWAY does not offer parking.
Does 297 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 BROADWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 297 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 297 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 297 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 297 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 297 BROADWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 297 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 297 BROADWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 297 BROADWAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity