297 BROADWAY

Spacious 1 bedrooms walk up building. 3rd Floor. next to Williamsburg bridge. Even though, this apartment is located just few feet away from the train station, the apartment is facing the south side on the inner corner property. The apartment is incredibly quite and comfortable.

This affordable, apartment comes with this lovely features:-

~~Hardwood floors.

~~ XXL living space large closets with large storage area above

~~ 12 ft ceilings

~~~ nice bathroom with wall mirror

~~1 bedroom can fir king size

~~Kitchen comes with simple custom prep counters to extend space

~~floor board heating in each room



ALL UTILITIES ARE PAID BY THE TENANT. SORRY NO PETS AT ALL !!



For easy commute to the city Marcy J,M &Z. . Great bars, restaurants, cafes and shopping right outside your door!



Wash and Fold directly across the street. Grocery, bodegas and liquor stores all within a 3-5 min walk.and BLINK fitness is 70 feet away.



Please call/text or email to view this the apartment.

No pets