29 Havemeyer Street

Available for move-in starting July 1st.

Apt 2 at 29 Havemeyer is a beautiful 1100 sq. ft three-bedroom + two-bathroom and highlights high-end finishes only found in the most luxurious condominiums. 29 Havemeyer is a brand new development, all residences have never been lived in!



This home is beautifully appointed with a private keyed elevator entrance, industrial chic floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed beams, exposures from all directions, private balconies and terraces, custom frosted glass and steel doors, non-adjoining bedrooms for maximum privacy, central HVAC, virtual doorman, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a suite of high-end appliances including an in-unit Washer/Dryer.

All residents will also enjoy the captivating views on the common rooftop!



Nestled in the heart of arguably NY's trendiest neighborhoods, Williamsburg; 29 Havemeyer enjoys easy access to a plethora of popular restaurants, bars, shops, and cafes plus gorgeous McCarren Park. Also, just a short distance from the East River and Smorgasburg, a hallmark of Brooklyn outdoor events. Nearby modes of public transportation include the L and G subway lines as well as the East River Ferry.



Pets allowed case by case.

*Please note the video is of another unit. The only difference is the exterior balcony.*