Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

29 Havemeyer Street

29 Havemeyer Street · No Longer Available
Location

29 Havemeyer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
Available for move-in starting July 1st.
Virtual Tours available!

Apt 2 at 29 Havemeyer is a beautiful 1100 sq. ft three-bedroom + two-bathroom and highlights high-end finishes only found in the most luxurious condominiums. 29 Havemeyer is a brand new development, all residences have never been lived in!

This home is beautifully appointed with a private keyed elevator entrance, industrial chic floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed beams, exposures from all directions, private balconies and terraces, custom frosted glass and steel doors, non-adjoining bedrooms for maximum privacy, central HVAC, virtual doorman, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a suite of high-end appliances including an in-unit Washer/Dryer.
All residents will also enjoy the captivating views on the common rooftop!

Nestled in the heart of arguably NY's trendiest neighborhoods, Williamsburg; 29 Havemeyer enjoys easy access to a plethora of popular restaurants, bars, shops, and cafes plus gorgeous McCarren Park. Also, just a short distance from the East River and Smorgasburg, a hallmark of Brooklyn outdoor events. Nearby modes of public transportation include the L and G subway lines as well as the East River Ferry.

Pets allowed case by case.
Brokers feel free to register and send your client.

*Please note the video is of another unit. The only difference is the exterior balcony.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Havemeyer Street have any available units?
29 Havemeyer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 29 Havemeyer Street have?
Some of 29 Havemeyer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Havemeyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
29 Havemeyer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Havemeyer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Havemeyer Street is pet friendly.
Does 29 Havemeyer Street offer parking?
No, 29 Havemeyer Street does not offer parking.
Does 29 Havemeyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Havemeyer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Havemeyer Street have a pool?
No, 29 Havemeyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 29 Havemeyer Street have accessible units?
No, 29 Havemeyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Havemeyer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Havemeyer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Havemeyer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Havemeyer Street has units with air conditioning.
