285 Driggs Avenue

The one has it all - stunning Manhattan skyline views, 2 Private balconies, oversized floor-to-ceiling windows, located steps from McCarren Park- walking distance to everything Greenpoint & Williamsburg have to offer.



The apartment is perfectly proportioned with generous living room space, an open kitchen, closets in living room and the master bedroom, and spectacular views from your private balconies off the living room (with $1m dollar Manhattan skyline views) and a quiet balcony off the master bedroom.



285 Driggs is a boutique condo building located just north of McCarren park, and accessible to the retail corridor of Manhattan Ave in Greenpoint, making it the perfect place to call home near transportation, local shops, restaurants, bars, and countless neighborhood amenities within walking distance.