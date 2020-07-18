All apartments in Brooklyn
285 Driggs Avenue

285 Driggs Avenue · (718) 679-7822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

285 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
The one has it all - stunning Manhattan skyline views, 2 Private balconies, oversized floor-to-ceiling windows, located steps from McCarren Park- walking distance to everything Greenpoint & Williamsburg have to offer.

The apartment is perfectly proportioned with generous living room space, an open kitchen, closets in living room and the master bedroom, and spectacular views from your private balconies off the living room (with $1m dollar Manhattan skyline views) and a quiet balcony off the master bedroom.

285 Driggs is a boutique condo building located just north of McCarren park, and accessible to the retail corridor of Manhattan Ave in Greenpoint, making it the perfect place to call home near transportation, local shops, restaurants, bars, and countless neighborhood amenities within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Driggs Avenue have any available units?
285 Driggs Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 285 Driggs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
285 Driggs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Driggs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 285 Driggs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 285 Driggs Avenue offer parking?
No, 285 Driggs Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 285 Driggs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 Driggs Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Driggs Avenue have a pool?
No, 285 Driggs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 285 Driggs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 285 Driggs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Driggs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 Driggs Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 285 Driggs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 Driggs Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
