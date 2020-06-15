283 Albany Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bed in Bldg w/ All Amenities Close to Trains in PRIME Crown Heights.* Short Walk to Brooklyn Children's Museum & Brower Park * Steps to 2/3/4 Trains *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 KING Size Bedroom- 1 QUEEN Size Bedroom- Eat-in Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher- Spacious Living Area- Closets! Closets!! Closets!!!- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Heat & Hot Water Included- Yoga Room / GYM / Bike Room- Elevator / Laundry Building- Live in Super.This Beautiful 2 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Crown Heights has to offer!!!.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..Paulo @ Zjamarealty. com PauloIsidoro1313