All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 283 Albany Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
283 Albany Ave
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:31 AM

283 Albany Ave

283 Albany Avenue · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

283 Albany Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
bike storage
yoga
Beautiful 2 Bed in Bldg w/ All Amenities Close to Trains in PRIME Crown Heights.* Short Walk to Brooklyn Children's Museum & Brower Park * Steps to 2/3/4 Trains *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 KING Size Bedroom- 1 QUEEN Size Bedroom- Eat-in Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher- Spacious Living Area- Closets! Closets!! Closets!!!- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Heat & Hot Water Included- Yoga Room / GYM / Bike Room- Elevator / Laundry Building- Live in Super.This Beautiful 2 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Crown Heights has to offer!!!.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..Paulo @ Zjamarealty. com PauloIsidoro1313

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Albany Ave have any available units?
283 Albany Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 283 Albany Ave have?
Some of 283 Albany Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Albany Ave currently offering any rent specials?
283 Albany Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Albany Ave pet-friendly?
No, 283 Albany Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 283 Albany Ave offer parking?
No, 283 Albany Ave does not offer parking.
Does 283 Albany Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Albany Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Albany Ave have a pool?
No, 283 Albany Ave does not have a pool.
Does 283 Albany Ave have accessible units?
No, 283 Albany Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Albany Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Albany Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 283 Albany Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 283 Albany Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 283 Albany Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity