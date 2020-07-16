All apartments in Brooklyn
278 Saint James Place
278 Saint James Place

278 Saint James Place · No Longer Available
Location

278 Saint James Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NYC old world charm is personified at this ornate brownstone residence. This parlor level apartment at 278 contains a strikingly handsome 1-bedroom + 1-bathroom floor-through layout, dripping with original detail and ornamentation. The bold features include 11'-3" ceilings, two historic (decorative) fireplaces, original mahogany pocket and parlor entry doors, window shutters, ceiling medallions, plus the rich moldings and hand-carved wood details running throughout!

In addition to unique character of the brownstone building that was erected over 200 years ago, this parlor level unit offers ample closet space, high ceilings, tall windows, to go along with a super sunny and pristinely quiet living environment. There is also access to the shared laundry facility in the adjacent building.

Nestled on a quaint and historic tree-lined street right off of the trendy Fulton Street corridor, 278 Saint James Place is conveniently situated in the prime pocket of the Clinton Hill neighborhood that contains a plethora of Brooklyn's premier dining, nightlife, public transportation, and service-related establishments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Saint James Place have any available units?
278 Saint James Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 278 Saint James Place currently offering any rent specials?
278 Saint James Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Saint James Place pet-friendly?
No, 278 Saint James Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 278 Saint James Place offer parking?
No, 278 Saint James Place does not offer parking.
Does 278 Saint James Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Saint James Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Saint James Place have a pool?
No, 278 Saint James Place does not have a pool.
Does 278 Saint James Place have accessible units?
No, 278 Saint James Place does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Saint James Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Saint James Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Saint James Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Saint James Place does not have units with air conditioning.
