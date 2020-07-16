Amenities

NYC old world charm is personified at this ornate brownstone residence. This parlor level apartment at 278 contains a strikingly handsome 1-bedroom + 1-bathroom floor-through layout, dripping with original detail and ornamentation. The bold features include 11'-3" ceilings, two historic (decorative) fireplaces, original mahogany pocket and parlor entry doors, window shutters, ceiling medallions, plus the rich moldings and hand-carved wood details running throughout!



In addition to unique character of the brownstone building that was erected over 200 years ago, this parlor level unit offers ample closet space, high ceilings, tall windows, to go along with a super sunny and pristinely quiet living environment. There is also access to the shared laundry facility in the adjacent building.



Nestled on a quaint and historic tree-lined street right off of the trendy Fulton Street corridor, 278 Saint James Place is conveniently situated in the prime pocket of the Clinton Hill neighborhood that contains a plethora of Brooklyn's premier dining, nightlife, public transportation, and service-related establishments.