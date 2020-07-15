270 Jay Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony gym doorman clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym on-site laundry

*NO feeRarely available 600 sq ft Concord Village 1 bed rental. Spectacular skyline, park views & morning sun. Full service, soundproof bldg.Subways (2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, F, R, Q trains), Brooklyn Heights, DUMBO, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Downtown Brooklyn, and the best of art, culture, and food that Brooklyn has to offer. This home is situated in a full service, a co-op that is conveniently located at the foot of the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges. It features a full-time doorman, on-site superintendent, ample laundry facilities, community room, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with spectacular views of Brooklyn and Manhattan. 270 Jay St #10G Dumbo Heights Brooklyn 11201.SORRY no pets'''''''''*****CYOF******