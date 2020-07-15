All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 270 Jay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
270 Jay Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

270 Jay Street

270 Jay Street · (917) 279-1326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Downtown Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

270 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10G · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
*NO feeRarely available 600 sq ft Concord Village 1 bed rental. Spectacular skyline, park views & morning sun. Full service, soundproof bldg.Subways (2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, F, R, Q trains), Brooklyn Heights, DUMBO, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Downtown Brooklyn, and the best of art, culture, and food that Brooklyn has to offer. This home is situated in a full service, a co-op that is conveniently located at the foot of the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges. It features a full-time doorman, on-site superintendent, ample laundry facilities, community room, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with spectacular views of Brooklyn and Manhattan. 270 Jay St #10G Dumbo Heights Brooklyn 11201.SORRY no pets'''''''''*****CYOF******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Jay Street have any available units?
270 Jay Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 270 Jay Street have?
Some of 270 Jay Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Jay Street currently offering any rent specials?
270 Jay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Jay Street pet-friendly?
No, 270 Jay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 270 Jay Street offer parking?
No, 270 Jay Street does not offer parking.
Does 270 Jay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Jay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Jay Street have a pool?
No, 270 Jay Street does not have a pool.
Does 270 Jay Street have accessible units?
No, 270 Jay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Jay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 Jay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Jay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 Jay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 270 Jay Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity