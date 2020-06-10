All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
27 Gunther Place
27 Gunther Place

27 Gunther Place · (347) 328-3505
Location

27 Gunther Place, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Total Renovation + Total Convenience. This garden abode has all you need: a complete renovation with modern style, central air and heat, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and of course a coveted backyard for your daily pleasure! Prepare for the enjoyment of entertaining in an open concept living/dining/kitchen space and then carry the festivities out to the backyard or just enjoy a cup of coffee and a book. Finally, end the day in your rear facing bedroom for a restful nights sleep.

Be within steps of a large neighborhood grocer, dining/take out options and other local destinations like Daily Press Coffee and Bar. Equally as convenient, Rockaway Avenue Station- C train just around the corner. Backyard is shared. Tenants pays heat, cooking gas and electric. Call for access to the virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Gunther Place have any available units?
27 Gunther Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Gunther Place have?
Some of 27 Gunther Place's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Gunther Place currently offering any rent specials?
27 Gunther Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Gunther Place pet-friendly?
No, 27 Gunther Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 27 Gunther Place offer parking?
No, 27 Gunther Place does not offer parking.
Does 27 Gunther Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Gunther Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Gunther Place have a pool?
No, 27 Gunther Place does not have a pool.
Does 27 Gunther Place have accessible units?
No, 27 Gunther Place does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Gunther Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Gunther Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Gunther Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Gunther Place has units with air conditioning.
