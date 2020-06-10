27 Gunther Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Total Renovation + Total Convenience. This garden abode has all you need: a complete renovation with modern style, central air and heat, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and of course a coveted backyard for your daily pleasure! Prepare for the enjoyment of entertaining in an open concept living/dining/kitchen space and then carry the festivities out to the backyard or just enjoy a cup of coffee and a book. Finally, end the day in your rear facing bedroom for a restful nights sleep.



Be within steps of a large neighborhood grocer, dining/take out options and other local destinations like Daily Press Coffee and Bar. Equally as convenient, Rockaway Avenue Station- C train just around the corner. Backyard is shared. Tenants pays heat, cooking gas and electric. Call for access to the virtual tour.