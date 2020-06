Amenities

Gorgeous & Very Spacious Brand New Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant only minutes from the Express Utica A/C Train Station. Large windows usher in ample natural light and the high ceilings give the space a large open feel. Woodstrip floors throughout. The open concept kitchen has cherry wood cabinets and stainless steal appliances including a dishwasher. Charming Exposed brick with mock fireplace. Treelined block. Close to Bed Stuy cafes, restaurants, bars, bakeries and shops.