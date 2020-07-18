All apartments in Brooklyn
2675 East 21 Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

2675 East 21 Street

2675 East 21st Street · (718) 975-0555
Location

2675 East 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Sheepshead Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
sauna
Duplex apartment in Prime Sheepshead Bay for rent. The apartment features spacious eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, large Living Room/Dining room, 3 Bathrooms, Hardwood floors, Walk-in closet, Split A/C units, Large bright bedrooms, private well kept backyard. Outdoor Barrel sauna, Fully finished basement with a big family room, laundry room, bathroom & more. The apartment located close to pretty much everything.... Subway station (B express), buses, parks, schools (Including PS 254 which is a Blue Ribbon school as its recognized for its academic excellence) shops and stores of all kinds offering the freshest produce and amazing cuisines from all over the world, as well as Emmons Ave Promenade with everything is has to offer including Top Rated restaurants, Gourmet food stores & so much more. Easy & quick access to Belt parkway. 3 car parking spots can be rented as well for extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 East 21 Street have any available units?
2675 East 21 Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2675 East 21 Street have?
Some of 2675 East 21 Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 East 21 Street currently offering any rent specials?
2675 East 21 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 East 21 Street pet-friendly?
No, 2675 East 21 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2675 East 21 Street offer parking?
Yes, 2675 East 21 Street offers parking.
Does 2675 East 21 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2675 East 21 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 East 21 Street have a pool?
No, 2675 East 21 Street does not have a pool.
Does 2675 East 21 Street have accessible units?
No, 2675 East 21 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 East 21 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2675 East 21 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2675 East 21 Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2675 East 21 Street has units with air conditioning.
