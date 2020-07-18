2675 East 21 Street

Amenities

Duplex apartment in Prime Sheepshead Bay for rent. The apartment features spacious eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, large Living Room/Dining room, 3 Bathrooms, Hardwood floors, Walk-in closet, Split A/C units, Large bright bedrooms, private well kept backyard. Outdoor Barrel sauna, Fully finished basement with a big family room, laundry room, bathroom & more. The apartment located close to pretty much everything.... Subway station (B express), buses, parks, schools (Including PS 254 which is a Blue Ribbon school as its recognized for its academic excellence) shops and stores of all kinds offering the freshest produce and amazing cuisines from all over the world, as well as Emmons Ave Promenade with everything is has to offer including Top Rated restaurants, Gourmet food stores & so much more. Easy & quick access to Belt parkway. 3 car parking spots can be rented as well for extra fee.