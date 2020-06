Amenities

Classic Russian&French restaurant at heart of Gravesend! Rent $5500/m, pays 50% property tax. Approx 1520 Sqft. Full basement usage. Lease 10years left. The restaurant is fully equipped, comes with everything, all recipes and everything you need to know to run the business. Convenient to transportation, (N train, and B82 bus stops). Motivated seller and cooperative agent.