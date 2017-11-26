Amenities

Welcome to 261 Carlton Avenue, Fort Greene's Enormous 1.5 Bedroom, 1 Bath over 1200 sq. ft. located in a four story brownstone right off of bustling Dekalb Avenue and 1 Block over from Washington Park. This unbelievable centrally located spacious one and a half bedroom, top floor apartment offers a galley windowed kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances including microwave. The master bedroom is so spacious you can definitely fit a king size full bedroom set in there comfortably with space to maneuver. The living room has nothing but ample space for two living room sets that is just to imagine how spacious this living room is. Off of the living there is a small bedroom that can also be used as an office or nursery. This apartment is bursting with sunlight, high ceilings and recess lighting with beautiful hardwood floors throughout including video intercom. This apartment is surrounded with a Host of Restaurants, Cafe's, The Barclay Center, Bam Theater, Atlantic Mall, Stop & Shop2tSupermarket.