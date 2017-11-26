All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 261 Carlton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
261 Carlton Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

261 Carlton Avenue

261 Carlton Avenue · (718) 210-4006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Fort Greene
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

261 Carlton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Welcome to 261 Carlton Avenue, Fort Greene's Enormous 1.5 Bedroom, 1 Bath over 1200 sq. ft. located in a four story brownstone right off of bustling Dekalb Avenue and 1 Block over from Washington Park. This unbelievable centrally located spacious one and a half bedroom, top floor apartment offers a galley windowed kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances including microwave. The master bedroom is so spacious you can definitely fit a king size full bedroom set in there comfortably with space to maneuver. The living room has nothing but ample space for two living room sets that is just to imagine how spacious this living room is. Off of the living there is a small bedroom that can also be used as an office or nursery. This apartment is bursting with sunlight, high ceilings and recess lighting with beautiful hardwood floors throughout including video intercom. This apartment is surrounded with a Host of Restaurants, Cafe's, The Barclay Center, Bam Theater, Atlantic Mall, Stop & Shop2tSupermarket.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Carlton Avenue have any available units?
261 Carlton Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 261 Carlton Avenue have?
Some of 261 Carlton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Carlton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
261 Carlton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Carlton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 261 Carlton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 261 Carlton Avenue offer parking?
No, 261 Carlton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 261 Carlton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Carlton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Carlton Avenue have a pool?
No, 261 Carlton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 261 Carlton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 261 Carlton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Carlton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Carlton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Carlton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Carlton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 261 Carlton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity