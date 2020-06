Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing affordable 2 bedroom apartment in Park Slope with amazing views of the city skyline.



Bright and sunny with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Dishwasher for your convenience. Great location. Enclosed kitchen (separate kitchen room from living-room which gives you more space). Windows in every room. Smaller room can fit a queen sized bed.



Guarantors OK,

Cats ok.

Heat and Hot water included.

Transportation is close to the FG And R trains.

Close to Methodist hospital