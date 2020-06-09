256 Nassau Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 1 bedroom with three windows (optimal southern exposure), on the second floor facing backyard (no street noise), located one block from lovely McGolrick Park and its weekly Farmer's Market. GREAT Greenpoint location near multiple groceries, laundry mats, and great shopping, dining & nightlife options (once things get back up and running).



Unit Features:

-King-sized bedroom w/ skylight and hardwood floors

-Spacious living room with south-facing windows, a large closet, and hardwood floors

-Updated kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, breakfast bar, lots of cabinet storage, and spacious dining nook.

-Quiet, well-maintained row house with a great front stoop!

-Guarantors accepted

-Sorry no dogs

-Nearest subway stops: Nassau Ave G & Graham Ave L



Available for Immediate move-in



Call, Text or Email me for more information.