All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 256 Nassau Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
256 Nassau Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:22 PM

256 Nassau Avenue

256 Nassau Avenue · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Greenpoint
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

256 Nassau Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom with three windows (optimal southern exposure), on the second floor facing backyard (no street noise), located one block from lovely McGolrick Park and its weekly Farmer's Market. GREAT Greenpoint location near multiple groceries, laundry mats, and great shopping, dining & nightlife options (once things get back up and running).

Unit Features:
-King-sized bedroom w/ skylight and hardwood floors
-Spacious living room with south-facing windows, a large closet, and hardwood floors
-Updated kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, breakfast bar, lots of cabinet storage, and spacious dining nook.
-Quiet, well-maintained row house with a great front stoop!
-Guarantors accepted
-Sorry no dogs
-Nearest subway stops: Nassau Ave G & Graham Ave L

Available for Immediate move-in

Call, Text or Email me for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Nassau Avenue have any available units?
256 Nassau Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 256 Nassau Avenue have?
Some of 256 Nassau Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Nassau Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
256 Nassau Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Nassau Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 256 Nassau Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 256 Nassau Avenue offer parking?
No, 256 Nassau Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 256 Nassau Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Nassau Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Nassau Avenue have a pool?
No, 256 Nassau Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 256 Nassau Avenue have accessible units?
No, 256 Nassau Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Nassau Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 Nassau Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Nassau Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Nassau Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 256 Nassau Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity