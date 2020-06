Amenities

Beautiful and sunny newly renovated 1 bd in PRIME CLINTON!LAUNDRY ROOM AND BIKE STORAGE IN BUILDING!Right around the corner from Pratt institute!Apt boasts:- gorgeous separate new kitchen with stainless steel appliances- Huge separate living room- Huge bedroom with closets!- plenty of closets- lots of natural sunlight throughout apt- laundry in building!- Awesome tenants and terrific live-in super!This apt is located on a beautiful tree lined block in Prime Clinton Hill.Just around the corner from Pratt Institute and steps to plenty of cafes, bars, grocery stores and restaurantsThis apt will not last long, guaranteed!Email/text asap to set up a viewing! Lang1000