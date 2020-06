Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to 250 Adelphi! This unit is a three bedroom apartment with shared outdoor space, hardwood floors, TONS of natural light, stainless steel appliances, a spacious breakfast bar, and a full bathroom on a beautiful, tree-lined street. This is Brooklyn baby!!Call or email anytime for more information.***Video tour available upon request!!***