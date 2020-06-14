25 Oliver St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry bike storage

Brand new on the market is a gut renovated 1 bedroom off Shore Rd. The apartment has a galley kitchen with a dining area right outside it. It also has a large living room, queen size bedroom and plenty of closets. The building has a 24 hour laundry room, a bike room, storage and parking (wait list and additional fee). water included with the heat and hot water are included in the rent. With a live in super and great porters, the building is kept pristine and well maintained. There is a courtyard with benches for the resident's use. 1/2 block away is the local and Xpress bus stop. It is a short walk to the train. The Kings Oliver is a great place to live.