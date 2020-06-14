All apartments in Brooklyn
25 Oliver St.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:42 AM

25 Oliver St.

25 Oliver Street · (917) 836-2621
Location

25 Oliver Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
parking
recently renovated
bike storage
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
bike storage
Brand new on the market is a gut renovated 1 bedroom off Shore Rd. The apartment has a galley kitchen with a dining area right outside it. It also has a large living room, queen size bedroom and plenty of closets. The building has a 24 hour laundry room, a bike room, storage and parking (wait list and additional fee). water included with the heat and hot water are included in the rent. With a live in super and great porters, the building is kept pristine and well maintained. There is a courtyard with benches for the resident's use. 1/2 block away is the local and Xpress bus stop. It is a short walk to the train. The Kings Oliver is a great place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Oliver St. have any available units?
25 Oliver St. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Oliver St. have?
Some of 25 Oliver St.'s amenities include 24hr laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Oliver St. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Oliver St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Oliver St. pet-friendly?
No, 25 Oliver St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 25 Oliver St. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Oliver St. does offer parking.
Does 25 Oliver St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Oliver St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Oliver St. have a pool?
No, 25 Oliver St. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Oliver St. have accessible units?
No, 25 Oliver St. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Oliver St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Oliver St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Oliver St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Oliver St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25 Oliver St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

