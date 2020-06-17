25 Lefferts Avenue

Amenities

Renovated Spacious One bedroom apartment on a quiet tree-lined Street across from Prospect Park. This large unit features a Living Room with tons of Prewar charm, Separate Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Custom Cabinets, Bedroom can accommodate a King Bed and other furnishings, lots of Closet and Storage Space. This Prewar Building has a Doorman, across the Street is the B,Q, Prospect Park. Surrounded by Restaurants, Cafe, Coffee Shops, and tons Retail Stores, all that you need is just minutes away.