Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

25 Lefferts Avenue

25 Lefferts Avenue · (646) 713-8873
Location

25 Lefferts Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
doorman
Renovated Spacious One bedroom apartment on a quiet tree-lined Street across from Prospect Park. This large unit features a Living Room with tons of Prewar charm, Separate Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Custom Cabinets, Bedroom can accommodate a King Bed and other furnishings, lots of Closet and Storage Space. This Prewar Building has a Doorman, across the Street is the B,Q, Prospect Park. Surrounded by Restaurants, Cafe, Coffee Shops, and tons Retail Stores, all that you need is just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Lefferts Avenue have any available units?
25 Lefferts Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Lefferts Avenue have?
Some of 25 Lefferts Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Lefferts Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25 Lefferts Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Lefferts Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25 Lefferts Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 25 Lefferts Avenue offer parking?
No, 25 Lefferts Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 25 Lefferts Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Lefferts Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Lefferts Avenue have a pool?
No, 25 Lefferts Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25 Lefferts Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25 Lefferts Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Lefferts Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Lefferts Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Lefferts Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Lefferts Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
