25 East 19th Street
25 East 19th Street

25 East 19th Street · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 East 19th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
bike storage
NO FEE! Large 1BR with Washer & Dryer Private Balcony in Luxury Bldg w/ All Amenities. * Walking Distance to Prospect Park & B/Q Trains *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- Beautiful Chefs Kitchen w/ Dishwasher- GREAT Living Room- 1 Queen Size Bedroom- 1 Modern Bathroom- Large Windows!- Central Heat and A/C - Washer & Dryer in the Unit- Private Balcony- Rooftop / GYM / Bike Room - NO FEE!- FREE MONTH!!.Please Note: Net effective rent advertised. Monthly rent is $2,755 with 1 month free on a 12 month lease..This Beautiful NEW Development is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Park South / Ditmas Park has to offer!!!.Applicants must make 40x rent for income and 700 credit score. Guarantors are welcome.Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..Paulo @ Zjamarealty .com PauloIsidoro1296

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 East 19th Street have any available units?
25 East 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 25 East 19th Street have?
Some of 25 East 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 East 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 East 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 East 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 East 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 25 East 19th Street offer parking?
No, 25 East 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 East 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 East 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 East 19th Street have a pool?
No, 25 East 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 East 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 25 East 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 East 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 East 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 East 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 East 19th Street has units with air conditioning.
