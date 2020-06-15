25 East 19th Street

Amenities

NO FEE! Large 1BR with Washer & Dryer Private Balcony in Luxury Bldg w/ All Amenities. * Walking Distance to Prospect Park & B/Q Trains *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- Beautiful Chefs Kitchen w/ Dishwasher- GREAT Living Room- 1 Queen Size Bedroom- 1 Modern Bathroom- Large Windows!- Central Heat and A/C - Washer & Dryer in the Unit- Private Balcony- Rooftop / GYM / Bike Room - NO FEE!- FREE MONTH!!.Please Note: Net effective rent advertised. Monthly rent is $2,755 with 1 month free on a 12 month lease..This Beautiful NEW Development is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Park South / Ditmas Park has to offer!!!.Applicants must make 40x rent for income and 700 credit score. Guarantors are welcome.Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..Paulo @ Zjamarealty .com PauloIsidoro1296