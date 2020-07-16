All apartments in Brooklyn
249 16th Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 AM

249 16th Street

249 16th Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

249 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$4,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This modern and sprawling 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom duplex boasts over 700SF of outdoor space! With hardwood floors, oversized windows, an open galley kitchen, separate washer/dryer room and a huge backyard gardenthis unit feels like a warm and inviting home. The bedrooms are both large and bright with extra long closets and the two-tear garden is ready for raised beds, BBQ's, and quiet outdoor time. You'll enjoy plenty of storage in the upstair and downstair hallway closets.

Conveniently located between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue with some of Park Slopes best restaurants and cafes. 3.5 blocks to Prospect Park. Easy commuting via the nearby R and F/G subway stops. Zoned PS 10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 16th Street have any available units?
249 16th Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 249 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
249 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 249 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 249 16th Street offer parking?
No, 249 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 249 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 16th Street have a pool?
No, 249 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 249 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 249 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 249 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
