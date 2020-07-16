249 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities bbq/grill

This modern and sprawling 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom duplex boasts over 700SF of outdoor space! With hardwood floors, oversized windows, an open galley kitchen, separate washer/dryer room and a huge backyard gardenthis unit feels like a warm and inviting home. The bedrooms are both large and bright with extra long closets and the two-tear garden is ready for raised beds, BBQ's, and quiet outdoor time. You'll enjoy plenty of storage in the upstair and downstair hallway closets.



Conveniently located between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue with some of Park Slopes best restaurants and cafes. 3.5 blocks to Prospect Park. Easy commuting via the nearby R and F/G subway stops. Zoned PS 10