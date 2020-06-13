2442 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground

**Open Houses Sunday 3/22/2020 will be by appointment only. Please contact us by phone so we can provide you with our showing agent's cell number for a VIRTUAL TOUR**



Community Space available for lease. Duplex space with 7355 total square footage! Cellar floor level 5500 SQFT has a half bath. Ground floor level 1855 SQFT with doors leading to outdoor.



Beautiful space for a daycare, education center, healing center or more. Offering plenty of light from the windows

and built with high quality materials. High ceilings.



Five to ten year lease term with a minimum one month rent deposit pending credit approval.



The neighborhood features a cinema, Russian baths, Enrico Caruso museum of America, Kelly Park & Mellet Playground, restaurants, schools, banks, post office and more. The Q train is conveniently four blocks away and access to the bus is available right in front of the building.