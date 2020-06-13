All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 2442 Ocean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
2442 Ocean Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:47 PM

2442 Ocean Avenue

2442 Ocean Avenue · (718) 954-8400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Sheepshead Bay
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2442 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Sheepshead Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$24,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 7355 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
**Open Houses Sunday 3/22/2020 will be by appointment only. Please contact us by phone so we can provide you with our showing agent's cell number for a VIRTUAL TOUR**

Community Space available for lease. Duplex space with 7355 total square footage! Cellar floor level 5500 SQFT has a half bath. Ground floor level 1855 SQFT with doors leading to outdoor.

Beautiful space for a daycare, education center, healing center or more. Offering plenty of light from the windows
and built with high quality materials. High ceilings.

Five to ten year lease term with a minimum one month rent deposit pending credit approval.

The neighborhood features a cinema, Russian baths, Enrico Caruso museum of America, Kelly Park & Mellet Playground, restaurants, schools, banks, post office and more. The Q train is conveniently four blocks away and access to the bus is available right in front of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
2442 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $24,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2442 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2442 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 2442 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2442 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 2442 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2442 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2442 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2442 Ocean Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity