242 Greene Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This incredible 1200SF 1 bedroom LOFT has it all! The ceilings are amazingly high at 13ft and every room is spacious. There's a real dining room, massive kitchen with all top-of-the-line appliances, huge bedroom with garden view, washer/dryer, large private balcony, newly renovated. What else could you want! The building has a private court yard and this apartment has a private entrance.



Great, dynamic neighborhood with lots of offerings.



This is a pet friendly condo building with NO board approval requiredAhhit just keeps getting better! Available August 1.



Please call today for a private showing.