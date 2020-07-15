All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 242 Greene Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
242 Greene Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

242 Greene Avenue

242 Greene Avenue · (914) 522-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

242 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This incredible 1200SF 1 bedroom LOFT has it all! The ceilings are amazingly high at 13ft and every room is spacious. There's a real dining room, massive kitchen with all top-of-the-line appliances, huge bedroom with garden view, washer/dryer, large private balcony, newly renovated. What else could you want! The building has a private court yard and this apartment has a private entrance.

Great, dynamic neighborhood with lots of offerings.

This is a pet friendly condo building with NO board approval requiredAhhit just keeps getting better! Available August 1.

Please call today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Greene Avenue have any available units?
242 Greene Avenue has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 242 Greene Avenue have?
Some of 242 Greene Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
242 Greene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Greene Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 242 Greene Avenue offer parking?
No, 242 Greene Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 242 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 Greene Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 242 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 242 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 242 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Greene Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Greene Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Greene Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 242 Greene Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity