Brooklyn, NY
241 South 3rd Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

241 South 3rd Street

241 South 3rd Street · (347) 974-4265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 South 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Available July 1st - Sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom (6th floor walk-up), in bustling South Williamsburg! It's on the top floor of a prewar 20 unit Coop building built in 1910 and nestled in a dynamic and trendy neighborhood.Enter into the top floor unit with multiple exposures and well-maintained wood floors. The open kitchen and brightly lit living/dining area is right by the entrance. The master bedroom is drenched in sunlight and faces North with views of the City. The second bedroom on the opposite side of the unit can comfortably fit a single or full-sized bed. The bathroom is behind the kitchen and has a bathtub and window. Sorry there is no laundry in the building, but the closest laundromat is between South 3rd and Havemeyer. The superb location offers endless neighborhood amenities right outside the door steps. Enjoy some of the top cafes, restaurants, retail shops and bars in the bustling Southside. Nestled between the J, M, Z, G & L Subway lines. Location, Location....Location. It will be gone real fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 South 3rd Street have any available units?
241 South 3rd Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 241 South 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 South 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 South 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 241 South 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 241 South 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 241 South 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 241 South 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 South 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 South 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 241 South 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 South 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 241 South 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 South 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 South 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 South 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 South 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
