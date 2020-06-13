241 South 3rd Street

Amenities

Available July 1st - Sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom (6th floor walk-up), in bustling South Williamsburg! It's on the top floor of a prewar 20 unit Coop building built in 1910 and nestled in a dynamic and trendy neighborhood.Enter into the top floor unit with multiple exposures and well-maintained wood floors. The open kitchen and brightly lit living/dining area is right by the entrance. The master bedroom is drenched in sunlight and faces North with views of the City. The second bedroom on the opposite side of the unit can comfortably fit a single or full-sized bed. The bathroom is behind the kitchen and has a bathtub and window. Sorry there is no laundry in the building, but the closest laundromat is between South 3rd and Havemeyer. The superb location offers endless neighborhood amenities right outside the door steps. Enjoy some of the top cafes, restaurants, retail shops and bars in the bustling Southside. Nestled between the J, M, Z, G & L Subway lines. Location, Location....Location. It will be gone real fast!