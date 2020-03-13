All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:04 AM

237 Decatur Street

237 Decatur Street · (718) 840-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

237 Decatur Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just in! Magnificent 4 bedroom 3 bath Garden/Parlor Duplex with lovely manicured private backyard and basement offers over 1400 sq. ft. of space plus a finished basement . Located in the heart of Stuyvesant Heights on a charming tree lined brownstone block. Renovated to perfection from the high ceilings and brand new, large windows which flood the home with sunlight throughout to well thought out layout. The home is a perfect blend of modern living while still maintaining charm. With the central Air, hardwood oak floors, exposed brick, and modern kitchen and bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Decatur Street have any available units?
237 Decatur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 237 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 Decatur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
No, 237 Decatur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 237 Decatur Street offer parking?
No, 237 Decatur Street does not offer parking.
Does 237 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 237 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 237 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Decatur Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 237 Decatur Street has units with air conditioning.
