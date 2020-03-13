237 Decatur Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Just in! Magnificent 4 bedroom 3 bath Garden/Parlor Duplex with lovely manicured private backyard and basement offers over 1400 sq. ft. of space plus a finished basement . Located in the heart of Stuyvesant Heights on a charming tree lined brownstone block. Renovated to perfection from the high ceilings and brand new, large windows which flood the home with sunlight throughout to well thought out layout. The home is a perfect blend of modern living while still maintaining charm. With the central Air, hardwood oak floors, exposed brick, and modern kitchen and bathrooms.