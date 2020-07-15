235 East 2nd Street

Amenities

This sunny and spacious gut renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment on the lovely block between Caton Avenue and Albemarle Road in Kensington is the perfect place to call home. Recently renovated details include all new windows, new hardwood oak floors, new baseboards & moldings, new lighting and ceiling fans, an all new windowed bathroom, all new kitchen appliances including a dishwasher, new stainless steel tile backsplash, caesarstone counter-tops, abundant cabinetry and a fabulous bar-height island for casual dining or perching chef side and loaded with additional storage.??



The building also features an update laundry room. Just 2-3 blocks to cafes and restaurants on both Caton and Church Avenue, 2 blocks to Food Town Grocer. 2 blocks to the F/G train. Pet Friendly!