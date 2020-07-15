All apartments in Brooklyn
235 East 2nd Street
235 East 2nd Street

235 East 2nd Street · (646) 573-0323
Location

235 East 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-2 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This sunny and spacious gut renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment on the lovely block between Caton Avenue and Albemarle Road in Kensington is the perfect place to call home. Recently renovated details include all new windows, new hardwood oak floors, new baseboards & moldings, new lighting and ceiling fans, an all new windowed bathroom, all new kitchen appliances including a dishwasher, new stainless steel tile backsplash, caesarstone counter-tops, abundant cabinetry and a fabulous bar-height island for casual dining or perching chef side and loaded with additional storage.??

The building also features an update laundry room. Just 2-3 blocks to cafes and restaurants on both Caton and Church Avenue, 2 blocks to Food Town Grocer. 2 blocks to the F/G train. Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 East 2nd Street have any available units?
235 East 2nd Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 235 East 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 East 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 East 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 235 East 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 235 East 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 East 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 235 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 235 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 East 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 East 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 East 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
