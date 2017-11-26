All apartments in Brooklyn
234 8th Street
Last updated June 7 2020

234 8th Street

234 8th Street · (646) 651-7319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

234 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
You will want to jump and block anyone else from grabbing this deal Live in a peaceful, quiet building with a vibrant, bustling neighborhood just outside your door. Nearby, there is a quick and easy commute to any Manhattan destination of your choosing. From visiting NYC's hot-spots and shopping for the latest trends, to relaxing with a book at your favorite local cafe - This 2 bedrooms is the perfect space for you to explore and feel at home Call NOW! Act Before Your Neighbour Does! bond1623877

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 8th Street have any available units?
234 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 234 8th Street have?
Some of 234 8th Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 234 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 234 8th Street offer parking?
No, 234 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 234 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 8th Street have a pool?
No, 234 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 234 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
