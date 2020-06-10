Amenities

Park Slope renovated Two bedroom 2 bath. Both bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the apartment. Spacious Living Room can accommodate your couch, entertainment center, kitchen table, and more! Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances which includes a Dishwasher, Microwave, and Quartz countertops. 2 Fully tiled Bathrooms one with a tub and the other with an oversized shower. Hardwood floor HVAC A/C in each room. 226 7th Avenue is perfectly situated in the highly desirable Park Slope neighborhood, surrounded by great shops and local cultural venues. Live in Park Slope, with all the charm and convenience the neighborhood has to offer. Conveniently located minutes away from the F/G subway at 7th Avenue. Available 7/1/2020 for move in. No large dogs allowed $3600ark Slope two bedroom, two bath with washer dryer in unit. Located on 7th Avenue just a 5 minutes walk to F train at 7th Avenue. Available July 1st for move in. Pets on approval $3600 plus electric.