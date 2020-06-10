All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

226 7th Avenue

226 7th Avenue · (718) 923-8018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Park Slope renovated Two bedroom 2 bath. Both bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the apartment. Spacious Living Room can accommodate your couch, entertainment center, kitchen table, and more! Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances which includes a Dishwasher, Microwave, and Quartz countertops. 2 Fully tiled Bathrooms one with a tub and the other with an oversized shower. Hardwood floor HVAC A/C in each room. 226 7th Avenue is perfectly situated in the highly desirable Park Slope neighborhood, surrounded by great shops and local cultural venues. Live in Park Slope, with all the charm and convenience the neighborhood has to offer. Conveniently located minutes away from the F/G subway at 7th Avenue. Available 7/1/2020 for move in. No large dogs allowed $3600ark Slope two bedroom, two bath with washer dryer in unit. Located on 7th Avenue just a 5 minutes walk to F train at 7th Avenue. Available July 1st for move in. Pets on approval $3600 plus electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 7th Avenue have any available units?
226 7th Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 7th Avenue have?
Some of 226 7th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
226 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 226 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 226 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 226 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 7th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 226 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 226 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 226 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 226 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 7th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 226 7th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
