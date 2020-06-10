223 Kingsland Avenue

Amenities

stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This SPECTACULAR 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Duplex located in Greenpoint Brooklyn will blow you away. Equipped with a private backyard space for those special evening events, a WALK IN CLOSET for your storage needs, as well as beautiful stainless steel appliances. Minutes away at McCarren Park you can enjoy a swim, or you may possibly want to take stroll to the Farmers Market. Or maybe you work in Manhattan and your home to be 10 minutes to the city. Whatever your needs may be, this Duplex will surely fulfill EVERYTHING on your checklist.