Brooklyn, NY
223 Kingsland Avenue
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:29 PM

223 Kingsland Avenue

223 Kingsland Avenue · (718) 840-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 Kingsland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This SPECTACULAR 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Duplex located in Greenpoint Brooklyn will blow you away. Equipped with a private backyard space for those special evening events, a WALK IN CLOSET for your storage needs, as well as beautiful stainless steel appliances. Minutes away at McCarren Park you can enjoy a swim, or you may possibly want to take stroll to the Farmers Market. Or maybe you work in Manhattan and your home to be 10 minutes to the city. Whatever your needs may be, this Duplex will surely fulfill EVERYTHING on your checklist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Kingsland Avenue have any available units?
223 Kingsland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 223 Kingsland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
223 Kingsland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Kingsland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 223 Kingsland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 223 Kingsland Avenue offer parking?
No, 223 Kingsland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 223 Kingsland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Kingsland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Kingsland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 223 Kingsland Avenue has a pool.
Does 223 Kingsland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 223 Kingsland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Kingsland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Kingsland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Kingsland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Kingsland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
