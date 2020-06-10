All apartments in Brooklyn
222 Monroe Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:59 AM

222 Monroe Street

222 Monroe Street · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 Monroe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
This AMAZING one-bedroom apartment comes with all the bells and whistles!! The kitchen features soft-close cabinetry and composite counter-tops, which gives you plenty of storage and prep space respectively. Full size, stainless appliances by GE, including a dishwasher, are in place. The open kitchen concept rolls into the living area measuring approx. 14' x 8'8". The adjoining bedroom measures approx. 8'7" x 10'4", so there is room for a bed and furniture of any size. The closets (in the bedroom and common area) come with a complete shelving and rail system. Each room boasts a split unit Mitsubishi AC unit with individual thermostats. The bathroom is breathtaking, with gray slate tiling throughout, Kohler fixtures, and a shower-head that covers your entire body while in use! Large windows, solid-core doors, and a video/intercom entry system round out the unit details, while the laundry room in the basement make this building a must see!!&lt;br&gt; Located at the corner of Nostrand Ave and Monroe St, you have all of Bed-Stuy at your disposal!&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; VIDEO AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Monroe Street have any available units?
222 Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 222 Monroe Street have?
Some of 222 Monroe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 222 Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 222 Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 222 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 222 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 222 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Monroe Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 Monroe Street has units with air conditioning.
