222 Monroe Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

This AMAZING one-bedroom apartment comes with all the bells and whistles!! The kitchen features soft-close cabinetry and composite counter-tops, which gives you plenty of storage and prep space respectively. Full size, stainless appliances by GE, including a dishwasher, are in place. The open kitchen concept rolls into the living area measuring approx. 14' x 8'8". The adjoining bedroom measures approx. 8'7" x 10'4", so there is room for a bed and furniture of any size. The closets (in the bedroom and common area) come with a complete shelving and rail system. Each room boasts a split unit Mitsubishi AC unit with individual thermostats. The bathroom is breathtaking, with gray slate tiling throughout, Kohler fixtures, and a shower-head that covers your entire body while in use! Large windows, solid-core doors, and a video/intercom entry system round out the unit details, while the laundry room in the basement make this building a must see!!<br> Located at the corner of Nostrand Ave and Monroe St, you have all of Bed-Stuy at your disposal!<br> <br> VIDEO AVAILABLE