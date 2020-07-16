All apartments in Brooklyn
221 Prospect Place
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

221 Prospect Place

221 Prospect Place · (917) 710-2609
Location

221 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$8,495

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
221 Prospect Place is a contemporary 3 story townhouse rental. It is in pristine refurbished condition and is terrific for those who love to cook and entertain, and need great bedroom space. There are 4 bedrooms plus a flexible den/home office/or additional bedroom, 2 full bathroom and 2 half baths in this stunning home. The parlor (first) floor just a few steps up from street level boasts an oversized kitchen with a huge granite chef's island, stainless appliances, and tons of storage behind specially designed zebra wood cabinets. Off the kitchen is a flex room with a full wall of built in book cases overlooking the bluestone patio back yard with gas grill to continue entertaining al fresco. A gorgeous decorative stone wall with a chrome staircase railing ascends all 3 floors. The living room has south facing windows letting in tons of daylight and during cold winter nights, snuggle up using the wood burning fireplace. Also, there are in ceiling home theater speakers able to be connected to your own viewing system. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet with "California" style adjustable shelving. The ensuite spa-like bathroom features stunning tile work, a double Kohler soaking tub, and a steam shower outfitted with multiple jets and a bench to totally relax after a long day. Off the master suite is a laundry center with modern oversized front loading washer and dryer. The top floor has 3 bedrooms with a stunning contemporary bathroom, easily accessible from all bedrooms. There is even a large open space with a skylight which can be used as a home office, play area, or den. The skylight even transmits filtered sunlight throughout the core of the home as well as recessed halogens providing soft lighting throughout the house. Environmentally, the house is most comfortable and efficient with a 2 zone central AC system and with 3 zoned radiant heated floors throughout -providing all heat.

Prospect Place is one of the nicest blocks in Prospect Heights right off Vanderbilt Avenue. Tons of great restaurants, boutique shops, upscale grocery store, and cultural conveniences are just steps away. Everything from Prospect Park, Barclay's Stadium, Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Gardens, Park Slope, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill are so convenient. Also, the 2/3 and B/Q subway are a few blocks away, and the B69 bus stops on the corner.

There is flexibility on length of lease to coincide with the academic year or through next summer. Pets on approval. Available September 1, easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Prospect Place have any available units?
221 Prospect Place has a unit available for $8,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 Prospect Place have?
Some of 221 Prospect Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Prospect Place currently offering any rent specials?
221 Prospect Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Prospect Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Prospect Place is pet friendly.
Does 221 Prospect Place offer parking?
No, 221 Prospect Place does not offer parking.
Does 221 Prospect Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Prospect Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Prospect Place have a pool?
No, 221 Prospect Place does not have a pool.
Does 221 Prospect Place have accessible units?
No, 221 Prospect Place does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Prospect Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Prospect Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Prospect Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 Prospect Place has units with air conditioning.
