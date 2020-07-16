Amenities

221 Prospect Place is a contemporary 3 story townhouse rental. It is in pristine refurbished condition and is terrific for those who love to cook and entertain, and need great bedroom space. There are 4 bedrooms plus a flexible den/home office/or additional bedroom, 2 full bathroom and 2 half baths in this stunning home. The parlor (first) floor just a few steps up from street level boasts an oversized kitchen with a huge granite chef's island, stainless appliances, and tons of storage behind specially designed zebra wood cabinets. Off the kitchen is a flex room with a full wall of built in book cases overlooking the bluestone patio back yard with gas grill to continue entertaining al fresco. A gorgeous decorative stone wall with a chrome staircase railing ascends all 3 floors. The living room has south facing windows letting in tons of daylight and during cold winter nights, snuggle up using the wood burning fireplace. Also, there are in ceiling home theater speakers able to be connected to your own viewing system. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet with "California" style adjustable shelving. The ensuite spa-like bathroom features stunning tile work, a double Kohler soaking tub, and a steam shower outfitted with multiple jets and a bench to totally relax after a long day. Off the master suite is a laundry center with modern oversized front loading washer and dryer. The top floor has 3 bedrooms with a stunning contemporary bathroom, easily accessible from all bedrooms. There is even a large open space with a skylight which can be used as a home office, play area, or den. The skylight even transmits filtered sunlight throughout the core of the home as well as recessed halogens providing soft lighting throughout the house. Environmentally, the house is most comfortable and efficient with a 2 zone central AC system and with 3 zoned radiant heated floors throughout -providing all heat.



Prospect Place is one of the nicest blocks in Prospect Heights right off Vanderbilt Avenue. Tons of great restaurants, boutique shops, upscale grocery store, and cultural conveniences are just steps away. Everything from Prospect Park, Barclay's Stadium, Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Gardens, Park Slope, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill are so convenient. Also, the 2/3 and B/Q subway are a few blocks away, and the B69 bus stops on the corner.



There is flexibility on length of lease to coincide with the academic year or through next summer. Pets on approval. Available September 1, easy to show.