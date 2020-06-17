22 South Portland Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry media room tennis court

Your our opportunity to rent a fully furnished single-family town home on one of the best blocks in New York, as voted by NY Magazine among others........... One of only four single-family homes on this glorious park block in Fort Greene, 22 South Portland Avenue is a grand single-family historic (1856) home fully renovated by premier architects. This 3,620 SF classic brownstone town home, in the heart of the Fort Greene Historic District, comes with a 1000 SF garden. With the iconic Fort Greene Park half a block away, amid the Fort Greene Cultural District which includes BAM and the Polonsky Shakespeare Theater, along with a vast array of stylish bars and restaurants, great subway links all within vicinity, this home cannot be better situated, adjacent to bucolic Fort Greene Park with its expanses for recreation and outdoor beauty, running trails and 6 beautiful tennis courts. 22 South Portland Avenue is a four-story, 20-foot wide, single-family home and features 5 restored fireplace mantles, fresco-ed ceilings featuring original moldings, valence and other resplendent architectural details. Link to youtube video: https://youtu.be/a39G9TFmZOYEntering the grand parlor floor: with 12-foot ceilings and full-length windows, light floods into both the front double parlor entertaining/living space and the spectacular open chefs kitchen featuring top of line appliances like LaCanche gas range, Bosch Microwave and Dishwasher, a wet bar area with wine fridge, a Cast Zinc Island and Antique Stone Mantle. Doors lead onto a glass block steel deck overlooking the gorgeous landscaped garden, for your alfresco dining. The second floor has three bedrooms, a full bathroom with heated floors and a tub, walk in closets, and laundry room. The third floor features the master bedroom suite with windows spanning the front of the house, a walk-through closet and floor-to-ceiling custom cabinets, which enters into a rear master sitting room, and the modern marble bathroom with double sinks, heated floors and a walk-in shower. Next to the master bedroom sits a private home office. The garden floor features a guest room with a full bathroom, and the family room with a custom entertainment center with Walnut counter top and wall mounted TV, original cooking hearth with exposed brick wall, wet bar with fridge, sink, stone top and antique mirror back-splash. Sliding patio doors open up to the landscaped garden with architectural lighting and full bluestone patio. Ambient floor heating in all bathrooms and kitchen. Zone heat and Central AC throughout, brand new mechanicals, roof and brownstone. Ample storage and cellar. .