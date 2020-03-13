22 Harrison Place

Amenities

This is a Large 3 Bedroom apartment , and its located right at the Morgan L Station Prime location near East Williamsburg's best bars and cafes like Lantern Hall, Swallow Cafe, Pine Box Rock Shop, Tutu's Bar & and Rock, Roberta's Pizza, and more.Large bedrooms with tall ceiling and great size closets in each room!The windows are oversized making the rooms feel so open! Beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances Kitchen includes a DISHWASHER. Open common space with huge french doors bringing in a lot of light from the next room! Tall ceilings throughout.Gorgeous sleek dark Hardwood Floors, a real beauty! Laundry Room in building.No Broker Fee.Central air and heatGuarantors acceptedDishwasher Pets Allowed *upon approvalLaundry Room in the buildingShowing by appointment only. rennit4244