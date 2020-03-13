All apartments in Brooklyn
22 Harrison Place
22 Harrison Place

Location

22 Harrison Place, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This is a Large 3 Bedroom apartment , and its located right at the Morgan L Station Prime location near East Williamsburg's best bars and cafes like Lantern Hall, Swallow Cafe, Pine Box Rock Shop, Tutu's Bar & and Rock, Roberta's Pizza, and more.Large bedrooms with tall ceiling and great size closets in each room!The windows are oversized making the rooms feel so open! Beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances Kitchen includes a DISHWASHER. Open common space with huge french doors bringing in a lot of light from the next room! Tall ceilings throughout.Gorgeous sleek dark Hardwood Floors, a real beauty! Laundry Room in building.No Broker Fee.Central air and heatGuarantors acceptedDishwasher Pets Allowed *upon approvalLaundry Room in the buildingShowing by appointment only. rennit4244

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Harrison Place have any available units?
22 Harrison Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 22 Harrison Place have?
Some of 22 Harrison Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Harrison Place currently offering any rent specials?
22 Harrison Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Harrison Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Harrison Place is pet friendly.
Does 22 Harrison Place offer parking?
No, 22 Harrison Place does not offer parking.
Does 22 Harrison Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Harrison Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Harrison Place have a pool?
No, 22 Harrison Place does not have a pool.
Does 22 Harrison Place have accessible units?
No, 22 Harrison Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Harrison Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Harrison Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Harrison Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 Harrison Place has units with air conditioning.
