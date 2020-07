Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym doorman

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym parking garage

Fabulous 1 bedroom apartment for Rent in Boerum Hill. This great Brooklyn home accepts pets ( On approval ).The building offers additional amenities, including: doorman, fitness facility, garage, walk up. A,G and G trains are close to this Boerum Hill building. Beautiful one bedroom, hardwood floors, granite counter tops. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Brooklyn apartment before your competitors do!