Sunny and very spacious 3 bedrooms is available for July move in. This lovely apartment is on the 1st floor of a private house. The entire apartment is about 1300 sqf. Enjoy the generous space this apartment has to offer.

APARTMENT FEATURES:

~~ Very large living space with large windows

~~ 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closets

~~ Large kitchen with Stainless steel appliances

~~ Full bath room

~~ Hardwood floor

~~ 2 of the bedroom is carpeted



ALL THE UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED ON THE RENT. SORRY NO PETS.



For easy commute to the city, you can catch F train from 18th Ave and from Ditmas Ave.



Please call, text or email to view this apartment privately.

