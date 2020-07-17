2150 E 1st St

Amenities

Second-floor apartment in a multifamily house, one bedroom with eat-in kitchen, living room, bathroom. Renovated kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom, the house is on a quiet dead-end block. This apartment is close to public transportation and shopping, has natural lighting throughout. This would be the perfect apartment for a small family. Only water included no pets. Available on July 1st.

