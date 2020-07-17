All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 2150 E 1st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
2150 E 1st St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2150 E 1st St

2150 East 1st Street · (929) 408-3747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2150 East 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Gravesend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 BR apartment for rent - Property Id: 311681

Second-floor apartment in a multifamily house, one bedroom with eat-in kitchen, living room, bathroom. Renovated kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom, the house is on a quiet dead-end block. This apartment is close to public transportation and shopping, has natural lighting throughout. This would be the perfect apartment for a small family. Only water included no pets. Available on July 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2150-e-1st-st-brooklyn-ny/311681
Property Id 311681

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5957258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 E 1st St have any available units?
2150 E 1st St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2150 E 1st St have?
Some of 2150 E 1st St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 E 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
2150 E 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 E 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 2150 E 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2150 E 1st St offer parking?
No, 2150 E 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 2150 E 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 E 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 E 1st St have a pool?
No, 2150 E 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 2150 E 1st St have accessible units?
No, 2150 E 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 E 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 E 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 E 1st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2150 E 1st St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2150 E 1st St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity