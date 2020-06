Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry new construction

4 Bed / 1.5 Bath in Bushwick, Brooklyn. NO FEEMinutes walk toJefferson St (L)All Pets Allowed. Brand new construction! Huge 4 bedroom apartment with 1.5 bath. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances which include a dishwasher and microwave. Central A/C, and Hardwood floors. Building features a Shared backyard, laundry and a Gym! Close by to the Jefferson (L) train. AMENITIESHardwood Floors Central A/C Gym Outdoor Space Shared backyard Laundry in building Dishwasher Built in microwave Stone countertops Stainless Steel AppliancesCONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!ONLY 1ST MONTH & SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN!ACCEPTING GUARANTORS hsk1019