Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage

LUXURY RENTAL LIVING in Prospect Lefferts Gardens!! Apartment 4F at 2100 Bedford Avenue is a fantastic 1 bedroom rental with a Private Balcony!! Floor-to-ceiling windows, allow sunshine to envelop the entire apartment throughout the day. This beautifully finished apartment features high ceilings, pristine, wide-width oak hardwood floors, and easy and enjoyable living. Enjoy cooking in the open kitchen featuring all high-end stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, 5-burner stove w/warming drawer, walnut cabinetry with tons of storage, and a sleek and beautiful, waterfall breakfast bar island ~ perfect for setting up stools. Enjoy outdoor space without leaving your apartment!! A generously-sized balcony is accessed off of the living room ~ great for morning coffee or an evening meal. The bedroom is quiet and spacious. Bluetooth speakers are set up in both the living room and bedroom to create the perfect mood. Energy-efficient wall air conditioning/heating units allow you to set the perfect temperature on your own. A Stackable Washer/Dryer has been neatly tucked away into its own closet, making laundry a breeze! Porcelain tiles sumptuously surround the spacious bathroom. The deep-soaking tub and over-sized rain shower head, provide luxurious ease and comfort. This ideal Prospect Lefferts location allows for easy access to B / Q / M at Parkside Avenue and 2 / 5 at the Winthrop Street Station or Church Avenue train station. Just a few blocks to Prospect Park!, and close to your choice of shopping and restaurants. 2100 Bedford Avenue is an Elevator Building offering State of the Art Fitness Center, a gorgeous Landscaped & Furnished Common Roof Deck equipped with barbecue and lighting ~ and panoramic views!, a common Resident's Lounge with pool table and TV's, Cold Storage for deliveries and Bike Storage. 24-Hour Virtual Doorman access allows for easy and secure entry. PET FRIENDLY!Available July 1st! Email or call to find out more about this gorgeous, luxury rental!