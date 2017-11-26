All apartments in Brooklyn
2100 Bedford Avenue
2100 Bedford Avenue

2100 Bedford Ave · (917) 554-4488
Location

2100 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
LUXURY RENTAL LIVING in Prospect Lefferts Gardens!! Apartment 4F at 2100 Bedford Avenue is a fantastic 1 bedroom rental with a Private Balcony!! Floor-to-ceiling windows, allow sunshine to envelop the entire apartment throughout the day. This beautifully finished apartment features high ceilings, pristine, wide-width oak hardwood floors, and easy and enjoyable living. Enjoy cooking in the open kitchen featuring all high-end stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, 5-burner stove w/warming drawer, walnut cabinetry with tons of storage, and a sleek and beautiful, waterfall breakfast bar island ~ perfect for setting up stools. Enjoy outdoor space without leaving your apartment!! A generously-sized balcony is accessed off of the living room ~ great for morning coffee or an evening meal. The bedroom is quiet and spacious. Bluetooth speakers are set up in both the living room and bedroom to create the perfect mood. Energy-efficient wall air conditioning/heating units allow you to set the perfect temperature on your own. A Stackable Washer/Dryer has been neatly tucked away into its own closet, making laundry a breeze! Porcelain tiles sumptuously surround the spacious bathroom. The deep-soaking tub and over-sized rain shower head, provide luxurious ease and comfort. This ideal Prospect Lefferts location allows for easy access to B / Q / M at Parkside Avenue and 2 / 5 at the Winthrop Street Station or Church Avenue train station. Just a few blocks to Prospect Park!, and close to your choice of shopping and restaurants. 2100 Bedford Avenue is an Elevator Building offering State of the Art Fitness Center, a gorgeous Landscaped & Furnished Common Roof Deck equipped with barbecue and lighting ~ and panoramic views!, a common Resident's Lounge with pool table and TV's, Cold Storage for deliveries and Bike Storage. 24-Hour Virtual Doorman access allows for easy and secure entry. PET FRIENDLY!Available July 1st! Email or call to find out more about this gorgeous, luxury rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
2100 Bedford Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2100 Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 2100 Bedford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Bedford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Bedford Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2100 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Bedford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 2100 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2100 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Bedford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2100 Bedford Avenue has units with air conditioning.
