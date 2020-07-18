210 Prospect Park West

Amenities

New to the Market, Available August 1st!! This charming and quiet one bedroom apartment is centrally located on the Park Slope/Windsor Terrace border! The apartment has been renovated and features, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, open concept kitchen/living area, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and great closet space. The apartment is surrounded with everything you would want including the F/G Subway station across the street, Prospect Park around the corner, Nitehawk Theater one block away, laundry and supermarkets including the farmers market just steps away, in addition to endless options of restaurants and coffee shops.Sorry no pets allowed! Reach out today for an appointment!