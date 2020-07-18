All apartments in Brooklyn
210 Prospect Park West
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

210 Prospect Park West

210 Prospect Park West · (718) 765-3871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
media room
New to the Market, Available August 1st!! This charming and quiet one bedroom apartment is centrally located on the Park Slope/Windsor Terrace border! The apartment has been renovated and features, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, open concept kitchen/living area, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and great closet space. The apartment is surrounded with everything you would want including the F/G Subway station across the street, Prospect Park around the corner, Nitehawk Theater one block away, laundry and supermarkets including the farmers market just steps away, in addition to endless options of restaurants and coffee shops.Sorry no pets allowed! Reach out today for an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Prospect Park West have any available units?
210 Prospect Park West has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Prospect Park West have?
Some of 210 Prospect Park West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Prospect Park West currently offering any rent specials?
210 Prospect Park West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Prospect Park West pet-friendly?
No, 210 Prospect Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 210 Prospect Park West offer parking?
No, 210 Prospect Park West does not offer parking.
Does 210 Prospect Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Prospect Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Prospect Park West have a pool?
No, 210 Prospect Park West does not have a pool.
Does 210 Prospect Park West have accessible units?
No, 210 Prospect Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Prospect Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Prospect Park West has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Prospect Park West have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Prospect Park West does not have units with air conditioning.
