All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 21 Powers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
21 Powers Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

21 Powers Street

21 Powers Street · (917) 923-2607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21 Powers Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$3,323

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
**Video tour available upon requested**
Industrial chic meets an intimate boutique new development. Brand new condo for rent, you will be the first person to live in this 10-ft ceiling 1 bedroom. South-facing, the unit is drenched in sunlight and looks onto beautiful tree-lined streets. Modern features include open kitchen equipped with Miele appliances, Calacatta Gray Quartz countertops and backsplashes. Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet.

The luxurious bathroom has floor to ceiling Calacatta tiling and is brilliantly balanced with an interplay of bright chrome and glass. Floor to ceiling windows with window seats. In-unit w/d completes the offering.

The building's amenities include: Fitness Studio with Peloton Bikes, Virtual Doorman, Package Room, Rooftop Lounge, Bicycle Storage. 21 Powers is conveniently located in close proximity to multiple forms of transportation including the G, L and J, M Z subway lines which offer easy access to Manhattan, Brooklyn and beyond.

Price reflects net effective rent of 1 month free on a 13-month lease (gross rent is $3600).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Powers Street have any available units?
21 Powers Street has a unit available for $3,323 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Powers Street have?
Some of 21 Powers Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Powers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Powers Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 Powers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 21 Powers Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 Powers Street does offer parking.
Does 21 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Powers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Powers Street have a pool?
No, 21 Powers Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Powers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Powers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Powers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21 Powers Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity