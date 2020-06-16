21 Powers Street

Amenities
**Video tour available upon requested**
Industrial chic meets an intimate boutique new development. Brand new condo for rent, you will be the first person to live in this 10-ft ceiling 1 bedroom. South-facing, the unit is drenched in sunlight and looks onto beautiful tree-lined streets. Modern features include open kitchen equipped with Miele appliances, Calacatta Gray Quartz countertops and backsplashes. Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet.
The luxurious bathroom has floor to ceiling Calacatta tiling and is brilliantly balanced with an interplay of bright chrome and glass. Floor to ceiling windows with window seats. In-unit w/d completes the offering.
The building's amenities include: Fitness Studio with Peloton Bikes, Virtual Doorman, Package Room, Rooftop Lounge, Bicycle Storage. 21 Powers is conveniently located in close proximity to multiple forms of transportation including the G, L and J, M Z subway lines which offer easy access to Manhattan, Brooklyn and beyond.
Price reflects net effective rent of 1 month free on a 13-month lease (gross rent is $3600).