2074 65 Street

Staying Safe?I invite you to Try new options in the Real Estate Rental Market.. We can meet virtually. View my Virtual Video tour there is a video link. Apartment all brand new Renovated, 2nd floor apartment. Bensonhurst Near N train, All Shopping, Buses 18th Ave or Bay Parkway. Master Bedroom approx 10' x 15' Closets in each room has original parquet new polished floors. Smaller Bedroom perfect for office or extra room approximately 9'x 10'. Skylight in hall gives light to this cheery, adorable, apartment. New kitchen with white trendy cabinets, all new wood laminate floors throughout from kitchen to livingroom to 2nd bedroom. Updated huge bathroom black and white subway tiled look. Freshly painted rooms crisp linen white, and cream colors designed to perfection. Let's try to make this work . 1 Month Realtor Fee, 1 Month Security, 1 Month Rent. Call, text, email for appointments. Watch the Video Tour!