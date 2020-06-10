All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 2074 65 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
2074 65 Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:21 PM

2074 65 Street

2074 65th Street · (718) 256-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

2074 65th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11204
Bensonhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Staying Safe?I invite you to Try new options in the Real Estate Rental Market.. We can meet virtually. View my Virtual Video tour there is a video link. Apartment all brand new Renovated, 2nd floor apartment. Bensonhurst Near N train, All Shopping, Buses 18th Ave or Bay Parkway. Master Bedroom approx 10' x 15' Closets in each room has original parquet new polished floors. Smaller Bedroom perfect for office or extra room approximately 9'x 10'. Skylight in hall gives light to this cheery, adorable, apartment. New kitchen with white trendy cabinets, all new wood laminate floors throughout from kitchen to livingroom to 2nd bedroom. Updated huge bathroom black and white subway tiled look. Freshly painted rooms crisp linen white, and cream colors designed to perfection. Let's try to make this work . 1 Month Realtor Fee, 1 Month Security, 1 Month Rent. Call, text, email for appointments. Watch the Video Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2074 65 Street have any available units?
2074 65 Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2074 65 Street currently offering any rent specials?
2074 65 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2074 65 Street pet-friendly?
No, 2074 65 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2074 65 Street offer parking?
No, 2074 65 Street does not offer parking.
Does 2074 65 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2074 65 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2074 65 Street have a pool?
No, 2074 65 Street does not have a pool.
Does 2074 65 Street have accessible units?
No, 2074 65 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2074 65 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2074 65 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2074 65 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2074 65 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2074 65 Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity