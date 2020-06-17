207 6th Avenue

Amenities

This loft-like floor-through apartment is in a corner brownstone with TWELVE over-sized windows, most facing south.You will be spoiled for light all day, and watch the sun go down from the master bedroom. One flight above the parlor level, the apartment features high tin ceilings, wide and detailed moldings, original folding shutters, and hardwood floors. The cooking/dining/living areas are spacious, open, and filled with light diffused by solar shades.The kitchen has a dishwasher and a gas stove.The master bedroom is enormous, with four windows, and a double closet with storage above. A queen-sized bed fits in the alcove, leaving a huge space for furniture, office, or another seating area. The second bedroom is smaller, with one window and room for a twin or bunk bed, dresser and wardrobe.The bathroom is huge, has hardwood floors and three tall windows. Add in a deep, jacuzzi tub, and it's a room you'll enjoy spending time in. The central Park Slope location couldn't be more convenient. Union Market and Milk Bar are on the opposite corners, there's a drop-off laundromat on the block, across the street from the Park Slope Food Coop. Brooklyn Conservatory of Music is 3 blocks away, and Grand Army Plaza and Prospect Park are 3 blocks up Union. The 2/3 to Bergen, B/Q to 7th Ave, R to Union are very close, and Barclay's Center, with just about every train, is just beyond. You'll also have the endless shops and restaurants along 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue within easy reach.Please note, there is no laundry in the building, though there is a drop-off laundromat on the block. Dogs are not allowed.VIDEO AVAILABLE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtE8hm7ai7Vx1aSxaWsdmMA/