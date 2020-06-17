All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
207 6th Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:02 PM

207 6th Avenue

207 6th Avenue · (212) 500-7092
Location

207 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
This loft-like floor-through apartment is in a corner brownstone with TWELVE over-sized windows, most facing south.You will be spoiled for light all day, and watch the sun go down from the master bedroom. One flight above the parlor level, the apartment features high tin ceilings, wide and detailed moldings, original folding shutters, and hardwood floors. The cooking/dining/living areas are spacious, open, and filled with light diffused by solar shades.The kitchen has a dishwasher and a gas stove.The master bedroom is enormous, with four windows, and a double closet with storage above. A queen-sized bed fits in the alcove, leaving a huge space for furniture, office, or another seating area. The second bedroom is smaller, with one window and room for a twin or bunk bed, dresser and wardrobe.The bathroom is huge, has hardwood floors and three tall windows. Add in a deep, jacuzzi tub, and it's a room you'll enjoy spending time in. The central Park Slope location couldn't be more convenient. Union Market and Milk Bar are on the opposite corners, there's a drop-off laundromat on the block, across the street from the Park Slope Food Coop. Brooklyn Conservatory of Music is 3 blocks away, and Grand Army Plaza and Prospect Park are 3 blocks up Union. The 2/3 to Bergen, B/Q to 7th Ave, R to Union are very close, and Barclay's Center, with just about every train, is just beyond. You'll also have the endless shops and restaurants along 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue within easy reach.Please note, there is no laundry in the building, though there is a drop-off laundromat on the block. Dogs are not allowed.VIDEO AVAILABLE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtE8hm7ai7Vx1aSxaWsdmMA/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 6th Avenue have any available units?
207 6th Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 207 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
207 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 207 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 207 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 207 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 207 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 207 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 207 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 207 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 207 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
