206 Lincoln Place

Classic pre-war home in one of most desirable address in Brooklyn. Steps to Grand Army, and Prospect Park.This airy and sunny unit is filled with original details including beautiful original floors, tray high ceilings, and crown moldings. The expansive livingroom can easily accommodate a sectional sofa, and a large ( 10 seats ) dining table. The master bedroom is also spacious and can fit king sized bed, large dresser and desk.The lovely 2nd bedroom ( queen sized ) would work perfect as den/nursery/officeSeparated windowed kitchen with great cabinetry space. Dishwasher included209 Lincoln Place is a rare pre-war building with ELEVATOR, LAUNDRY, DOORMAN, and live in SUPERPets allowed Sponsor unit. No board approval requested.Heat and hot Water inclued in the rentLocation couldn't be better. Short block to Grand Army Plaza and Prospect Park. Super fast commute to Manhattan with convenient express B/Q & 2/3 outside of your door.