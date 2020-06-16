All apartments in Brooklyn
206 Lincoln Place
206 Lincoln Place

206 Lincoln Place · (917) 723-7584
Location

206 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Classic pre-war home in one of most desirable address in Brooklyn. Steps to Grand Army, and Prospect Park.This airy and sunny unit is filled with original details including beautiful original floors, tray high ceilings, and crown moldings. The expansive livingroom can easily accommodate a sectional sofa, and a large ( 10 seats ) dining table. The master bedroom is also spacious and can fit king sized bed, large dresser and desk.The lovely 2nd bedroom ( queen sized ) would work perfect as den/nursery/officeSeparated windowed kitchen with great cabinetry space. Dishwasher included209 Lincoln Place is a rare pre-war building with ELEVATOR, LAUNDRY, DOORMAN, and live in SUPERPets allowed Sponsor unit. No board approval requested.Heat and hot Water inclued in the rentLocation couldn't be better. Short block to Grand Army Plaza and Prospect Park. Super fast commute to Manhattan with convenient express B/Q & 2/3 outside of your door. LevelGroup120910

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Lincoln Place have any available units?
206 Lincoln Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 206 Lincoln Place have?
Some of 206 Lincoln Place's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Lincoln Place currently offering any rent specials?
206 Lincoln Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Lincoln Place pet-friendly?
No, 206 Lincoln Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 206 Lincoln Place offer parking?
No, 206 Lincoln Place does not offer parking.
Does 206 Lincoln Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Lincoln Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Lincoln Place have a pool?
No, 206 Lincoln Place does not have a pool.
Does 206 Lincoln Place have accessible units?
No, 206 Lincoln Place does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Lincoln Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Lincoln Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Lincoln Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Lincoln Place does not have units with air conditioning.
