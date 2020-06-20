All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:39 AM

206 Front Street 3D

206 Front St · (917) 658-4755
Location

206 Front St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Vinegar Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Live in HOT DUMBO/Vinegar Hill! Don't miss the opportunity to live in such an amazing neighborhood. This generous, mint one bedroom has great light, Subzero, Viking and Bosch appliances, high ceilings, wide plank floors, your own washer/dryer, new super quiet HVAC system and sip cocktails in your own roof cabana. Nestled on a quiet street with peaceful views of townhouses. This quaint modern condo has gym, bike storage, roof deck, storage, garage, lounge and garden. Storage also available. Part Time doorman M-F and pets on a case by case basis. Near Brooklyn Bridge Park, Wegman's, Celestine, Superfine, Pedro's, Vinegar Hill House, West Elm, Cecconi's, St. Anne's, Butler, TimeOut Market, Grimaldi's and so much more.Near ACF trains, Ferry and enjoy surrounding Brooklyn Heights, just a quick walk away! Please note that the wall has been closed with a real door. This is a condo with a lease package and fees.VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v5JpCWLwStq0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Front Street 3D have any available units?
206 Front Street 3D has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Front Street 3D have?
Some of 206 Front Street 3D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Front Street 3D currently offering any rent specials?
206 Front Street 3D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Front Street 3D pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Front Street 3D is pet friendly.
Does 206 Front Street 3D offer parking?
Yes, 206 Front Street 3D does offer parking.
Does 206 Front Street 3D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Front Street 3D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Front Street 3D have a pool?
No, 206 Front Street 3D does not have a pool.
Does 206 Front Street 3D have accessible units?
No, 206 Front Street 3D does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Front Street 3D have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Front Street 3D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Front Street 3D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Front Street 3D has units with air conditioning.
