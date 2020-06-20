206 Front Street 3D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage

Live in HOT DUMBO/Vinegar Hill! Don't miss the opportunity to live in such an amazing neighborhood. This generous, mint one bedroom has great light, Subzero, Viking and Bosch appliances, high ceilings, wide plank floors, your own washer/dryer, new super quiet HVAC system and sip cocktails in your own roof cabana. Nestled on a quiet street with peaceful views of townhouses. This quaint modern condo has gym, bike storage, roof deck, storage, garage, lounge and garden. Storage also available. Part Time doorman M-F and pets on a case by case basis. Near Brooklyn Bridge Park, Wegman's, Celestine, Superfine, Pedro's, Vinegar Hill House, West Elm, Cecconi's, St. Anne's, Butler, TimeOut Market, Grimaldi's and so much more.Near ACF trains, Ferry and enjoy surrounding Brooklyn Heights, just a quick walk away! Please note that the wall has been closed with a real door. This is a condo with a lease package and fees.VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v5JpCWLwStq0